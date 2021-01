ACC football schedule 2021: Dates and key matchups

It's already time to start thinking about ACC football in 2021. While the 2020 season ended just recently, next season's schedules have been unveiled, so it's time to start breaking down your team's slate and projecting wins and losses.

With Notre Dame no longer in the mix and no more Trevor Lawrence, can anyone rival Clemson at the top? Can Mack Brown lead North Carolina to success? Let's take a look.

Jump to a team: Boston College | Clemson | Duke | Florida State | Georgia Tech | Louisville | Miami | North Carolina | NC State | Pitt | Syracuse | Virginia | Virginia Tech | Wake Forest

Sept. 4: Colgate

Sept. 11: at UMass

Sept. 18: at Temple

Sept. 25: Missouri

Oct. 2: at Clemson

Oct. 16: NC State

Oct. 23: at Louisville

Oct. 30: at Syracuse

Nov. 5: Virginia Tech (Friday)

Nov. 13: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 20: Florida State

Nov. 27: Wake Forest

Sept. 4: vs. Georgia (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Sept. 11: South Carolina State

Sept. 18: Georgia Tech

Sept. 25: at NC State

Oct. 2: Boston College

Oct. 15: at Syracuse (Friday)

Oct. 23: at Pitt

Oct. 30: Florida State

Nov. 6: at Louisville

Nov. 13: UConn

Nov. 20: Wake Forest

Nov. 27: at South Carolina

Sept. 4: at Charlotte

Sept. 11: North Carolina A&T

Sept. 18: Northwestern

Sept. 25: Kansas

Oct. 2: at North Carolina

Oct. 9: Georgia Tech

Oct. 16: at Virginia

Oct. 30: at Wake Forest

Nov. 6: Pitt

Nov. 13: at Virginia Tech

Nov. 18: Louisville (Thursday)

Nov. 27: Miami

Sept. 5: Notre Dame (Sunday)

Sept. 11: Jacksonville State

Sept. 18: at Wake Forest

Sept. 25: Louisville

Oct. 2: Syracuse

Oct. 9: at North Carolina

Oct. 23: UMass

Oct. 30: at Clemson

Nov. 6: NC State

Nov. 13: Miami

Nov. 20: at Boston College

Nov. 27: at Florida

Sept. 4: Northern Illinois

Sept. 11: Kennesaw State

Sept. 18: at Clemson

Sept. 25: North Carolina

Oct. 2: Pitt

Oct. 9: at Duke

Oct. 23: at Virginia

Oct. 30: Virginia Tech

Nov. 6: at Miami

Nov. 13: Boston College

Nov. 20: at Notre Dame

Nov. 27: Georgia

Sept. 6: vs. Ole Miss (Atlanta, Georgia) (Monday)

Sept. 11: Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 17: UCF (Friday)

Sept. 25: at Florida State

Oct. 2: at Wake Forest

Oct. 9: Virginia

Oct. 23: Boston College

Oct. 30: at NC State

Nov. 6: Clemson

Nov. 13: Syracuse

Nov. 18: at Duke (Thursday)

Nov. 27: Kentucky

Sept. 4: vs. Alabama (Atlanta, Georgia)

Sept. 11: Appalachian State

Sept. 18: Michigan State

Sept. 25: Central Connecticut

Sept. 30: Virginia (Thursday)

Oct. 16: at North Carolina

Oct. 23: NC State

Oct. 30: at Pitt

Nov. 6: Georgia Tech

Nov. 13: at Florida State

Nov. 20: Virginia Tech

Nov. 27: at Duke

Sept. 2/3: at Virginia Tech (Thursday or Friday)

Sept. 11: Georgia State

Sept. 18: Virginia

Sept. 25: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 2: Duke

Oct. 9: Florida State

Oct. 16: Miami

Oct. 30: at Notre Dame

Nov. 6: Wake Forest (nonconference)

Nov. 11: at Pitt (Thursday)

Nov. 20: Wofford

Nov. 26: at NC State (Friday)

Sept. 2: USF (Thursday)

Sept. 11: at Mississippi State

Sept. 18: Furman

Sept. 25: Clemson

Oct. 2: Louisiana Tech

Oct. 16: at Boston College

Oct. 23: at Miami

Oct. 30: Louisville

Nov. 6: at Florida State

Nov. 13: at Wake Forest

Nov. 20: Syracuse

Nov. 26: North Carolina (Friday)

Sept. 4: UMass

Sept. 11: at Tennessee

Sept. 18: Western Michigan

Sept. 25: New Hampshire

Oct. 2: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 16: at Virginia Tech

Oct. 23: Clemson

Oct. 30: Miami

Nov. 6: at Duke

Nov. 11: North Carolina (Thursday)

Nov. 20: Virginia

Nov. 27: at Syracuse

Sept. 4: at Ohio

Sept. 11: Rutgers

Sept. 18: Albany

Sept. 24: Liberty (Friday)

Oct. 2: at Florida State

Oct. 9: Wake Forest

Oct. 15: Clemson (Friday)

Oct. 23: at Virginia Tech

Oct. 30: Boston College

Nov. 13: at Louisville

Nov. 20: at NC State

Nov. 27: Pitt

Sept. 4: William & Mary

Sept. 11: Illinois

Sept. 18: at North Carolina

Sept. 24: Wake Forest (Friday)

Sept. 30: at Miami (Thursday)

Oct. 9: at Louisville

Oct. 16: Duke

Oct. 23: Georgia Tech

Oct. 30: at BYU

Nov. 13: Notre Dame

Nov. 20: at Pitt

Nov. 27: Virginia Tech

Sept. 2/3: North Carolina (Thursday or Friday)

Sept. 11: Middle Tennessee

Sept. 18: at West Virginia

Sept. 25: Richmond

Oct. 9: Notre Dame

Oct. 16: Pitt

Oct.23: Syracuse

Oct. 30: at Georgia Tech

Nov. 5: at Boston College (Friday)

Nov. 13: Duke

Nov. 20: at Miami

Nov. 27: at Virginia

Sept. 3: Old Dominion (Friday)

Sept. 11: Norfolk State

Sept. 18: Florida State

Sept. 24: at Virginia (Friday)

Oct. 2: Louisville

Oct. 9: at Syracuse

Oct. 23: at Army

Oct. 30: Duke

Nov. 6: at North Carolina (nonconference)

Nov. 13: NC State

Nov. 20: at Clemson

Nov. 27: at Boston College