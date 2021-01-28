ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Gunner Stockton announced his commitment to Georgia on Thursday, choosing the Bulldogs over Auburn.

Stockton, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback from Rabun County High School in Tiger, Georgia, is the No. 41-ranked recruit overall in the 2022 class and No. 6-ranked recruit in the state.

Stockton had previously been committed to South Carolina, but decommitted on Jan. 12, nearly two months after the Gamecocks fired coach Will Muschamp.

Stockton is the latest addition to Georgia's already well-stocked quarterback room. The Bulldogs signed ESPN 300 quarterback Brock Vandagriff during the 2021 early signing period in December. Vandagriff was the No. 36 recruit overall and the No. 4 prospect in Georgia.

Stockton joins a surging 2022 Bulldogs class that now has seven commitments, all from the state of Georgia. That includes five ESPN Junior 300 recruits, led by defensive end Tyre West, who is ranked No. 8 overall. West is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman from Tift County High School in Tifton, and the top in-state recruit. Athlete Deyon Bouie is the No. 15 prospect overall and the No. 2-ranked recruit in Georgia.

With Stockton committed, Georgia now has commitments from four of the five recruits ranked in the top 10 of the state rankings. The Bulldogs currently have the No. 3-ranked class in the 2021 cycle and the fourth-most ESPN Junior 300 commitments in 2022 behind Ohio State, Penn State and LSU.