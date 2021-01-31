LSU has gotten off to a fast start in the 2022 recruiting cycle and added to its class on Saturday when ESPN Junior 300 offensive tackle Will Campbell announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Campbell is the No. 62-ranked recruit overall, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle out of Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana, and is the No. 3-ranked recruit in the state. He chose LSU over Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU and Tennessee.

His commitment gives LSU seven ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the class, which is third only to Ohio State (10) and Penn State (8). He's the second ESPN Jr. 300 offensive line commit in the class with Lucas Taylor and the fifth offensive commit in the class.

The highest-ranked commitment at this point is quarterback Walker Howard, the No. 30-ranked prospect overall and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the class.

With Howard and Campbell committed, LSU has verbal pledges from all four ESPN Jr. 300 recruits from Louisiana who have announced a commitment.

The top in-state recruit, wide receiver Shazz Preston, has yet to announce a commitment, but does have LSU in his top group along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.