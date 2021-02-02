Social media reacts to return of EA Sports' college football video game

On Tuesday, EA Sports announced it would be rebooting its college football video game series for the first time since 2013, which will be named EA Sports College Football.
Everything else you need to know about the return of the game is in this FAQ.
The news immediately grabbed all of social media's attention. While the general consensus was excitement, some former college football players were a little bitter they missed out. Here are the best reactions:
All I ever wanted was to be on the cover of this game and as soon as I graduate they bring it back https://t.co/C6JhkfQMpJ— Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) February 2, 2021
Put a real one on the cover! 😂 https://t.co/7RRprTaohB— Kyler Murray (@K1) February 2, 2021
BOUT DAMN TIME!!!🤨🤨 https://t.co/OqF3J92P7u— JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) February 2, 2021
We would have been nice on NCAA 16' 🙄 https://t.co/iVaWmBuvhM— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) February 2, 2021
Did someone say NCAA Football is coming back?! pic.twitter.com/kuuYdc7eUf— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 2, 2021
.@EASPORTS things have changed a bit around here, hit us up if you need photos#EASPORTScollegefootball | #GigEm https://t.co/zyR2DVHjJD pic.twitter.com/kTo9Pmkcgz— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 2, 2021
How your created player pulling up in the new NCAA Football 😂 pic.twitter.com/8b9RaFsvOT— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) February 2, 2021
Run it back @EASPORTS 🐎#BleedBlue https://t.co/DDsrWYzBZw pic.twitter.com/rusEDRyYGv— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) February 2, 2021
boys, we did it pic.twitter.com/lBdDRZhzKK— The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) February 2, 2021
EA Sports after bringing back NCAA Football video games pic.twitter.com/InJLO1Et3Y— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 2, 2021
Everyone hearing the news about a new NCAA Football game: pic.twitter.com/YlKyuLD21j— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021