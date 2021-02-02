Social media reacts to return of EA Sports' college football video game

EA Sports getting back into the college football game (1:14)

On Tuesday, EA Sports announced it would be rebooting its college football video game series for the first time since 2013, which will be named EA Sports College Football.

Everything else you need to know about the return of the game is in this FAQ.

The news immediately grabbed all of social media's attention. While the general consensus was excitement, some former college football players were a little bitter they missed out. Here are the best reactions:

All I ever wanted was to be on the cover of this game and as soon as I graduate they bring it back https://t.co/C6JhkfQMpJ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) February 2, 2021

Put a real one on the cover! 😂 https://t.co/7RRprTaohB — Kyler Murray (@K1) February 2, 2021

We would have been nice on NCAA 16' 🙄 https://t.co/iVaWmBuvhM — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) February 2, 2021

Did someone say NCAA Football is coming back?! pic.twitter.com/kuuYdc7eUf — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 2, 2021

How your created player pulling up in the new NCAA Football 😂 pic.twitter.com/8b9RaFsvOT — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) February 2, 2021

boys, we did it pic.twitter.com/lBdDRZhzKK — The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) February 2, 2021

EA Sports after bringing back NCAA Football video games pic.twitter.com/InJLO1Et3Y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 2, 2021