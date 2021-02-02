Kansas football coach Les Miles is set to hire former Michigan offensive coordinator Mike DeBord as the Jayhawks' next offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

DeBord, who turns 65 on Sunday, spent this past season as an offensive analyst on Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan. He was expected by some to retire after the 2020 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, but instead will reunite with Miles at Kansas.

Miles and DeBord worked together on the Michigan staff in the early 1990s, at which time Kansas athletic director Jeff Long was an associate athletic director at Michigan. DeBord was Michigan's offensive coordinator in 1997, when the Wolverines won the national championship.

Before returning to Michigan for his third stint with the Wolverines this past season, DeBord had a short stay as offensive coordinator of the San Diego Fleet of the defunct Alliance of American Football.

DeBord was the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Indiana from 2017-18 and the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee from 2015-16.

DeBord also has head-coaching experience at Central Michigan from 2000-03, and coached in the NFL as an assistant from 2008-12.

DeBord will replace Brent Dearmon, who left last month to take the offensive coordinator job at Middle Tennessee State.