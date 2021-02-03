NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- David Raih, who spent the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, will be the new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Clark Lea's staff at Vanderbilt.

Lea also has hired Joey Lynch as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Raih also worked with the Green Bay Packers between 2014 and 2018 as wide receivers coach, offensive perimeter coach, assistant offensive line coach and coaching administrator. He played quarterback at Iowa and helped the Hawkeyes to the 2002 Big Ten title and a spot in the 2003 Orange Bowl.

Before jumping to the NFL, Raih spent one season at Texas Tech. He started his coaching career at UCLA as an intern in 2008 before returning to Iowa in 2010 as a graduate assistant. He coached tight ends in 2012.

Lynch has coached quarterbacks the past seven years, most recently at Colorado State. He spent 11 seasons at Ball State, the last six as offensive coordinator. He was offensive coordinator at Ashland University in 2008 and he started his career coaching quarterbacks at Saint Joseph's College (Indiana) in 2007.