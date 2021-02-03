On the first day of the final signing period for the 2021 class, Oregon added another ESPN 300 commitment in cornerback Avante Dickerson.

The 6-foot, 170-pound corner from Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska, is the No. 49-ranked prospect overall and was one of only four recruits left uncommitted in February inside the top 50 of the rankings.

He had been committed to Minnesota, and was the highest-ranked commit the Gophers have ever had, but he decommitted on Jan. 24 after not signing in December.

When he opened his recruitment back up, Dickerson was then considering Oregon, Nebraska and Minnesota, and ultimately chose the Ducks. His commitment adds to an already excellent recruiting class for Oregon, which was ranked No. 6 in the class rankings before his commitment.

Dickerson is now the highest-ranked commitment in the class for Oregon, 10 spots ahead of wide receiver Isaiah Brevard, who's at No. 59. His commitment gives the Ducks 16 ESPN 300 recruits, three of whom are defensive backs.

The staff already has built a foundation of young defensive players on the roster, having added 13 defensive ESPN 300 prospects over the past three classes. In the 2021 cycle, seven of the top eight commitments are on offense.

That includes quarterback Ty Thompson, wide receivers Brevard, Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton and running back Seven McGee.

Oregon has steadily been on the rise in recruiting rankings over the past few cycles under head coach Mario Cristobal, and the 16 ESPN 300 commitments in this class are the most the program has ever signed since the ESPN 300 started in 2013.