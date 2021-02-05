Big Ten football schedule 2021: Dates and key matchups

The Big Ten has released its schedule for the 2021 college football season, so it's time to start breaking down your team's slate and projecting wins and losses.
Can Ohio State reach the College Football Playoff again? And, after extending coach Jim Harbaugh's contract, what's Michigan going to be up against this season? Let's take a look.
Illinois Fighting Illini
Aug. 28: vs. Nebraska (Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 4: vs. UTSA
Sept. 11: at Virginia
Sept. 18: vs. Maryland
Sept. 25: at Purdue
Oct. 2: vs. Charlotte
Oct. 9: vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 16: Bye week
Oct. 23: at Penn State
Oct. 30: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 6: at Minnesota
Nov 13: Bye week
Nov. 20: Iowa
Nov. 27: Northwestern
Indiana Hoosiers
Sept. 4: at Iowa
Sept. 11: vs. Idaho
Sept. 18: vs. Cincinnati
Sept. 25: at Western Kentucky
Oct. 2: at Penn State
Oct. 9: Bye week
Oct. 16: vs. Michigan State
Oct. 23: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 30: at Maryland
Nov. 6: at Michigan
Nov 13: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 20: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 27: at Purdue
Iowa Hawkeyes
Sept. 4: vs. Indiana
Sept. 11: at Iowa State
Sept. 18: vs. Kent State
Sept. 25: Colorado State
Oct. 2: vs. Maryland
Oct. 9: vs. Penn State
Oct. 16: vs. Purdue
Oct. 23: Bye week
Oct. 30: at Northwestern
Nov. 6: at Wisconsin
Nov 13: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 20: vs. Illinois
Nov. 27: at Nebraska
Maryland Terrapins
Sept. 4: vs. West Virginia
Sept. 11: vs. Howard
Sept. 18: at Illinois
Sept. 25: vs. Kent State
Oct. 2: vs. Iowa
Oct. 9: at Ohio State
Oct. 16: Bye week
Oct. 23: at Minnesota
Oct. 30: vs. Indiana
Nov. 6: vs. Penn State
Nov. 13: at Michigan State
Nov. 20: vs. Michigan
Nov. 27: at Rutgers
Michigan State Spartans
Sept. 4: at Northwestern
Sept. 11: vs. Youngstown State
Sept. 18: at Miami
Sept. 25: vs. Nebraska
Oct. 2: vs. Western Kentucky
Oct. 9: at Rutgers
Oct. 16: at Indiana
Oct. 23: Bye week
Oct. 30: vs. Michigan
Nov. 6: at Purdue
Nov 13: vs. Maryland
Nov. 20: at Ohio State
Nov. 27: vs. Penn State
Michigan Wolverines
Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 11: vs. Washington
Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers
Oct. 2: at Wisconsin
Oct. 9: at Nebraska
Oct. 16: Bye week
Oct. 23: vs. Northwestern
Oct. 30: at Michigan State
Nov. 6: vs. Indiana
Nov 13: at Penn State
Nov. 20: at Maryland
Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Sept. 4: vs. Ohio State
Sept. 11: vs. Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 18: at Colorado
Sept. 25: vs. Bowling Green
Oct. 2: at Purdue
Oct. 9: Bye week
Oct. 16: vs. Nebraska
Oct. 23: vs. Maryland
Oct. 30: at Northwestern
Nov. 6: vs.Illinois
Nov 13: at Iowa
Nov. 20: at Indiana
Nov. 27: vs. Wisconsin
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Aug. 28: vs. Illinois (Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 4: Bye week
Sept. 11: vs. Buffalo
Sept. 18: at Oklahoma
Sept. 25: at Michigan State
Oct. 2: vs. Northwestern
Oct. 9: vs. Michigan
Oct. 16: at Minnesota
Oct. 23: Bye week
Oct. 30: vs. Purdue
Nov. 6: vs. Ohio State
Nov. 20: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: vs. Iowa
Northwestern Wildcats
Sept. 4: vs. Michigan State
Sept. 11: vs. Indiana State
Sept. 18: at Duke
Sept. 25: vs. Ohio
Oct. 2: at Michigan
Oct. 9: Bye week
Oct. 16: vs. Rutgers
Oct. 23: at Michigan
Oct. 30: Minnesota
Nov. 6: Iowa
Nov 13: at Wisconsin
Nov. 20: vs. Purdue
Nov. 27: at Illinois
Ohio State Buckeyes
Sept. 2: at Minnesota
Sept. 11: vs. Oregon
Sept. 18: vs. Tulsa
Sept. 25: vs. Akron
Oct. 2: at Rutgers
Oct. 9: vs. Maryland
Oct. 16: Bye week
Oct. 23: at Indiana
Oct. 30: vs. Penn State
Nov. 6: at Nebraska
Nov 13: vs. Purdue
Nov. 20: vs. Michigan State
Nov. 27: at Michigan
Penn State Nittany Lions
Sept. 4: at Wisconsin
Sept. 11: vs. Ball State
Sept. 18: vs. Auburn
Sept. 25: vs. Villanova
Oct. 2: vs. Indiana
Oct. 9: at Iowa
Oct. 16: Bye week
Oct. 23: vs. Illinois
Oct. 30: at Ohio State
Nov. 6: at Maryland
Nov 13: vs. Michigan
Nov. 20: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 27: at Michigan State
Purdue Boilermakers
Sept. 4: vs. Oregon State
Sept. 11: at UConn
Sept. 18: at Notre Dame
Sept. 25: vs. Illinois
Oct. 2: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 9: Bye week
Oct. 16: at Iowa
Oct. 23: vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 30: at Nebraska
Nov. 6: vs. Michigan State
Nov 13: at Ohio State
Nov. 20: at Northwestern
Nov. 27: vs. Indiana
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Sept. 4: vs. Temple
Sept. 11: at Syracuse
Sept. 18: vs. Delaware
Sept. 25: at Michigan
Oct. 2: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 9: vs. Michigan State
Oct. 16: at Northwestern
Oct. 23: Bye week
Oct. 30: at Illinois
Nov. 6: vs. Wisconsin
Nov 13: at Indiana
Nov. 20: at Penn State
Nov. 27: vs. Maryland
Wisconsin Badgers
Sept 4: vs. Penn State
Sept. 11: vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 18: Bye week
Sept. 25: vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field)
Oct. 2: vs. Michigan
Oct. 9: at Illinois
Oct. 16: vs. Army
Oct. 23: at Purdue
Oct. 30: vs. Iowa
Nov. 6: at Rutgers
Nov. 13: vs. Northwestern
Nov. 20: vs. Nebraska
Nov. 27: at Minnesota