        <
        >

          Big Ten football schedule 2021: Dates and key matchups

          play
          Did Michigan play it safe by extending Harbaugh? (0:50)

          Greg McElroy believes Michigan made the right decision in extending Jim Harbaugh. (0:50)

          2:30 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Big Ten has released its schedule for the 2021 college football season, so it's time to start breaking down your team's slate and projecting wins and losses.

          Can Ohio State reach the College Football Playoff again? And, after extending coach Jim Harbaugh's contract, what's Michigan going to be up against this season? Let's take a look.

          Jump to a team: Illinois | Indiana | Iowa | Maryland | Michigan State | Michigan | Minnesota | Nebraska | Northwestern | Ohio State | Penn State | Purdue | Rutgers | Wisconsin

          Illinois Fighting Illini

          Aug. 28: vs. Nebraska (Dublin, Ireland)

          Sept. 4: vs. UTSA

          Sept. 11: at Virginia

          Sept. 18: vs. Maryland

          Sept. 25: at Purdue

          Oct. 2: vs. Charlotte

          Oct. 9: vs. Wisconsin

          Oct. 16: Bye week

          Oct. 23: at Penn State

          Oct. 30: vs. Rutgers

          Nov. 6: at Minnesota

          Nov 13: Bye week

          Nov. 20: Iowa

          Nov. 27: Northwestern

          Indiana Hoosiers

          Sept. 4: at Iowa

          Sept. 11: vs. Idaho

          Sept. 18: vs. Cincinnati

          Sept. 25: at Western Kentucky

          Oct. 2: at Penn State

          Oct. 9: Bye week

          Oct. 16: vs. Michigan State

          Oct. 23: vs. Ohio State

          Oct. 30: at Maryland

          Nov. 6: at Michigan

          Nov 13: vs. Rutgers

          Nov. 20: vs. Minnesota

          Nov. 27: at Purdue

          Iowa Hawkeyes

          Sept. 4: vs. Indiana

          Sept. 11: at Iowa State

          Sept. 18: vs. Kent State

          Sept. 25: Colorado State

          Oct. 2: vs. Maryland

          Oct. 9: vs. Penn State

          Oct. 16: vs. Purdue

          Oct. 23: Bye week

          Oct. 30: at Northwestern

          Nov. 6: at Wisconsin

          Nov 13: vs. Minnesota

          Nov. 20: vs. Illinois

          Nov. 27: at Nebraska

          Maryland Terrapins

          Sept. 4: vs. West Virginia

          Sept. 11: vs. Howard

          Sept. 18: at Illinois

          Sept. 25: vs. Kent State

          Oct. 2: vs. Iowa

          Oct. 9: at Ohio State

          Oct. 16: Bye week

          Oct. 23: at Minnesota

          Oct. 30: vs. Indiana

          Nov. 6: vs. Penn State

          Nov. 13: at Michigan State

          Nov. 20: vs. Michigan

          Nov. 27: at Rutgers

          Michigan State Spartans

          Sept. 4: at Northwestern

          Sept. 11: vs. Youngstown State

          Sept. 18: at Miami

          Sept. 25: vs. Nebraska

          Oct. 2: vs. Western Kentucky

          Oct. 9: at Rutgers

          Oct. 16: at Indiana

          Oct. 23: Bye week

          Oct. 30: vs. Michigan

          Nov. 6: at Purdue

          Nov 13: vs. Maryland

          Nov. 20: at Ohio State

          Nov. 27: vs. Penn State

          Michigan Wolverines

          Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan

          Sept. 11: vs. Washington

          Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois

          Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers

          Oct. 2: at Wisconsin

          Oct. 9: at Nebraska

          Oct. 16: Bye week

          Oct. 23: vs. Northwestern

          Oct. 30: at Michigan State

          Nov. 6: vs. Indiana

          Nov 13: at Penn State

          Nov. 20: at Maryland

          Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State

          Minnesota Golden Gophers

          Sept. 4: vs. Ohio State

          Sept. 11: vs. Miami (Ohio)

          Sept. 18: at Colorado

          Sept. 25: vs. Bowling Green

          Oct. 2: at Purdue

          Oct. 9: Bye week

          Oct. 16: vs. Nebraska

          Oct. 23: vs. Maryland

          Oct. 30: at Northwestern

          Nov. 6: vs.Illinois

          Nov 13: at Iowa

          Nov. 20: at Indiana

          Nov. 27: vs. Wisconsin

          Nebraska Cornhuskers

          Aug. 28: vs. Illinois (Dublin, Ireland)

          Sept. 4: Bye week

          Sept. 11: vs. Buffalo

          Sept. 18: at Oklahoma

          Sept. 25: at Michigan State

          Oct. 2: vs. Northwestern

          Oct. 9: vs. Michigan

          Oct. 16: at Minnesota

          Oct. 23: Bye week

          Oct. 30: vs. Purdue

          Nov. 6: vs. Ohio State

          Nov. 20: at Wisconsin

          Nov. 27: vs. Iowa

          Northwestern Wildcats

          Sept. 4: vs. Michigan State

          Sept. 11: vs. Indiana State

          Sept. 18: at Duke

          Sept. 25: vs. Ohio

          Oct. 2: at Michigan

          Oct. 9: Bye week

          Oct. 16: vs. Rutgers

          Oct. 23: at Michigan

          Oct. 30: Minnesota

          Nov. 6: Iowa

          Nov 13: at Wisconsin

          Nov. 20: vs. Purdue

          Nov. 27: at Illinois

          Ohio State Buckeyes

          Sept. 2: at Minnesota

          Sept. 11: vs. Oregon

          Sept. 18: vs. Tulsa

          Sept. 25: vs. Akron

          Oct. 2: at Rutgers

          Oct. 9: vs. Maryland

          Oct. 16: Bye week

          Oct. 23: at Indiana

          Oct. 30: vs. Penn State

          Nov. 6: at Nebraska

          Nov 13: vs. Purdue

          Nov. 20: vs. Michigan State

          Nov. 27: at Michigan

          Penn State Nittany Lions

          Sept. 4: at Wisconsin

          Sept. 11: vs. Ball State

          Sept. 18: vs. Auburn

          Sept. 25: vs. Villanova

          Oct. 2: vs. Indiana

          Oct. 9: at Iowa

          Oct. 16: Bye week

          Oct. 23: vs. Illinois

          Oct. 30: at Ohio State

          Nov. 6: at Maryland

          Nov 13: vs. Michigan

          Nov. 20: vs. Rutgers

          Nov. 27: at Michigan State

          Purdue Boilermakers

          Sept. 4: vs. Oregon State

          Sept. 11: at UConn

          Sept. 18: at Notre Dame

          Sept. 25: vs. Illinois

          Oct. 2: vs. Minnesota

          Oct. 9: Bye week

          Oct. 16: at Iowa

          Oct. 23: vs. Wisconsin

          Oct. 30: at Nebraska

          Nov. 6: vs. Michigan State

          Nov 13: at Ohio State

          Nov. 20: at Northwestern

          Nov. 27: vs. Indiana

          Rutgers Scarlet Knights

          Sept. 4: vs. Temple

          Sept. 11: at Syracuse

          Sept. 18: vs. Delaware

          Sept. 25: at Michigan

          Oct. 2: vs. Ohio State

          Oct. 9: vs. Michigan State

          Oct. 16: at Northwestern

          Oct. 23: Bye week

          Oct. 30: at Illinois

          Nov. 6: vs. Wisconsin

          Nov 13: at Indiana

          Nov. 20: at Penn State

          Nov. 27: vs. Maryland

          Wisconsin Badgers

          Sept 4: vs. Penn State

          Sept. 11: vs. Eastern Michigan

          Sept. 18: Bye week

          Sept. 25: vs. Notre Dame (at Soldier Field)

          Oct. 2: vs. Michigan

          Oct. 9: at Illinois

          Oct. 16: vs. Army

          Oct. 23: at Purdue

          Oct. 30: vs. Iowa

          Nov. 6: at Rutgers

          Nov. 13: vs. Northwestern

          Nov. 20: vs. Nebraska

          Nov. 27: at Minnesota