The Ohio State-Michigan matchup, as well as the rest of the Big Ten's traditional rivalry games, will return to the final week of the regular season in 2021, it was announced Friday as the conference released its revised 2021 football schedule.

The schedule has some differences from the one originally released in 2017, including the location of some games as well as the order in which they are played.

Ohio State, who represented the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff this past season, will open up their conference slate against Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 4.

In addition to the annual clash between the Buckeyes and Wolverines, which will be held in Ann Arbor this season, other rivalry games slated for Nov. 27 include Wisconsin-Minnesota, Northwestern-Illinois and Indiana-Purdue.

The official schedule also features a couple of neutral site games -- Nebraska and Illinois will tentatively kick off the Big Ten season in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 28, while Wisconsin will face Notre Dame on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Adding intrigue to that matchup is that former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan could be facing his former team after announcing his transfer to Notre Dame this offseason.

Sources also told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Northwestern's home game against Purdue on Nov. 20 will be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Wildcats were scheduled to play Wisconsin at Wrigley Field last season before the schedules changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bret Bielema, who was hired as Illinois' coach on Dec. 19, will face his former team in Wisconsin for the first time on Oct. 9 in Champaign.

Indiana, which finished 6-1 in the Big Ten last season, will open its season on the road against Iowa. The Hoosiers also host Cincinnati in Week 3.

Week 2 also has intriguing nonconference matchups as Ohio State will host Oregon, Michigan will visit Washington, and Iowa will resume its rivalry with Iowa State on the road.