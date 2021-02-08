Maryland linebacker Chance Campbell announced on Monday that has committed to transferring to Ole Miss.

Campbell was named All-Big Ten honorable mention last season after ranking second in the conference with 11 tackles per game.

A junior, Campbell is on track to graduate in May and would be immediately eligible at Ole Miss this coming season.

Excited for the next step! 🔵🔴🦈 pic.twitter.com/KBiHna5pKW — Chance Campbell (@ccam42) February 8, 2021

Ole Miss, which ranked 117th in the FBS in points per game allowed last season (38.3), is poised to field an experienced linebacker corps in 2021 with Lakia Henry, MoMo Sanogo and Jacquez Jones all returning.

Ole Miss is scheduled to open the season against Louisville on Sept. 6 in Atlanta.