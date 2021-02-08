Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a new contract through the 2028 season, the school announced Monday.

The new deal expires Dec. 31, 2028, and adds three years onto Campbell's current agreement with Iowa State. Campbell in 2020 won Big 12 Coach of the Year for the third time in four seasons, and led ISU to its first-ever Big 12 title game and first-ever New Year's Six bowl victory.

Terms for the new agreement were not released, but Iowa State is providing Campbell "a total of $3 million for staff salary enhancements over the next three years," according to a news release.

Campbell, 41, is 35-28 in five seasons at Iowa State and 70-43 in nine seasons as an FBS head coach. He has drawn interest for several Power 5 college jobs and NFL head-coaching vacancies in recent years, according to sources.

"Coach Campbell has always put investments in his student-athletes and football staff before his own personal gains," Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a prepared statement. "That is the essence of servant leadership and is what makes Coach Campbell so successful."

Iowa State won a team-record eight Big 12 games in 2020 and finished No. 9 in the final AP Poll. The Cyclones return quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar, linebacker Mike Rose, safety Greg Eisworth and other standouts for the 2021 season.