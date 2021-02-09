Notre Dame and Florida have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032, the schools announced on Tuesday.

Notre Dame will open the series by hosting the Gators on Nov. 15, 2031. The next season, the Irish will visit Florida on Sept. 11, 2032. The two schools have met only once in their storied histories, as No. 18 Notre Dame rallied to beat No. 3 Florida 39-28 on Jan. 1, 1992. It was the highest-scoring Sugar Bowl at the time.

Notre Dame is 29-20 all time against SEC opponents, including 20 regular-season wins and two postseason appearances that were vacated because of NCAA penalties. The Irish have faced 10 of the 14 current SEC teams, including Florida. Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State are the only SEC teams that have never played Notre Dame.

Florida's future nonconference opponents over the next decade also include Texas, Utah, Cal, Colorado, Arizona State and NC State, in addition to in-state games against Miami, USF and the annual rivalry game against Florida State.