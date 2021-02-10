Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr., who started seven games last season, is transferring to LSU, he announced Wednesday.

Jones, who has three years of eligibility, recorded 30 tackles, including four for loss, and had two interceptions and a forced fumble in 10 games for Clemson last fall. The 6-foot, 220-pound Jones also had four tackles for loss and 19 total stops at Clemson in 2019, appearing in all 15 games as the Tigers reached the national title game before falling to LSU. He entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Jan. 25 as a graduate transfer.

A native of Lebanon, Tennessee, Jones ranked as ESPN's No. 10 outside linebacker and No. 208 overall recruit in the 2018 class. He appeared in three games that fall for Clemson before redshirting the season.

LSU loses linebacker Jabril Cox while returning Damone Clark, who tied for the team lead in tackles. The Tigers brought in a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones and a new linebackers coach in Blake Baker, previously defensive coordinator at Miami.