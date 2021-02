Big 12 football schedule 2021: Dates and key matchups

Actor Matthew McConaughey expresses his thoughts on Steve Sarkisian becoming the next head coach of Texas Longhorns football. (1:40)

The Big 12 has released its schedule for the 2021 college football season, so it's time to start breaking down your team's slate and projecting wins and losses.

Steve Sarkisian will start his tenure at Texas with a home game against Louisiana on Sept. 4, but what else is in store for the upcoming season? Let's take a look.

Sept. 4: at Texas State

Sept. 11: vs. Texas Southern

Sept. 18: at Kansas

Sept. 25: vs. Iowa State

Oct. 2: at Oklahoma State

Oct. 9: vs. West Virginia

Oct. 16: vs. BYU

Oct. 30: vs. Texas

Nov. 6: at TCU

Nov. 13: vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 20: at Kansas State

Nov. 27: vs. Texas Tech

Sept. 4: vs. Northern Iowa

Sept. 11: vs. Iowa

Sept. 18: at UNLV

Sept. 25: at Baylor

Oct. 2: vs. Kansas

Oct. 16: at Kansas State

Oct. 23: vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 30: at West Virginia

Nov. 6: vs. Texas

Nov. 13: at Texas Tech

Nov. 20: at Oklahoma

Nov. 27: vs. TCU

Sept. 4: vs. South Dakota

Sept. 11: at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 18: vs. Baylor

Sept. 25: at Duke

Oct. 2: at Iowa State

Oct. 16 vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 23: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 30: vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 6: vs. Kansas State

Nov. 13: at Texas

Nov. 20: at TCU

Nov. 27: vs. West Virginia

Sept. 4: vs. Stanford (Arlington, Texas)

Sept. 11: vs. Southern Illinois

Sept. 18: vs. Nevada

Sept. 25: at Oklahoma State

Oct. 2: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 16: Iowa State

Oct. 23: at Texas Tech

Oct. 30: TCU

Nov. 6: at Kansas

Nov. 13: vs. West Virginia

Nov. 20: vs. Baylor

Nov. 27: at Texas

Sept. 4: at Tulane

Sept. 11: vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 18: vs. Nebraska

Sept. 25: vs. West Virginia

Oct. 2: at Kansas State

Oct. 9: vs. Texas (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)

Oct. 16: TCU

Oct. 23: at Kansas

Oct. 30: vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 13: at Baylor

Nov. 20: vs. Iowa State

Nov. 27: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 4: vs. Missouri State

Sept. 11: vs. Tulsa

Sept. 18: at Boise State

Sept. 25: vs. Kansas State

Oct. 2: vs. Baylor

Oct. 16: at Texas

Oct. 23: at Iowa State

Oct. 30: vs. Kansas

Nov. 6: at West Virginia

Nov. 13: vs. TCU

Nov. 20: at Texas Tech

Nov. 27: vs. Oklahoma

Sept. 4: vs. Duquesne

Sept. 11: vs. California

Sept. 25: vs. SMU

Oct. 2: vs. Texas

Oct. 9: at Texas Tech

Oct. 16: at Oklahoma

Oct. 23: vs. West Virginia

Oct. 30: at Kansas State

Nov. 6: vs. Baylor

Nov. 13: at Oklahoma State

Nov. 20: vs. Kansas

Nov. 27: at Iowa State

Sept. 4: vs. Louisiana

Sept. 11: at Arkansas

Sept. 18: vs. Rice

Sept. 25: vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 2: at TCU

Oct. 9: vs. Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)

Oct. 16: vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 30: at Baylor

Nov. 6: at Iowa State

Nov. 13: vs. Kansas

Nov. 20: at West Virginia

Nov. 27: vs. Kansas State

Sept. 4: at Houston

Sept 11: vs. Stephen F. Austin

Sept. 18: vs. Florida International

Sept. 25: at Texas

Oct. 2: at West Virginia

Oct. 9: vs. TCU

Oct. 16: at Kansas

Oct. 23: vs. Kansas State

Oct. 30: at Oklahoma

Nov. 13: vs. Iowa State

Nov. 20: vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 27: at Baylor

Sept. 4: at Maryland

Sept. 11: vs. Long Island

Sept. 18: vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 25: at Oklahoma

Oct. 2: vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 9: at Baylor

Oct. 23: at TCU

Oct. 30: vs. Iowa State

Nov. 6: vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 13: at Kansas State

Nov. 20: vs. Texas

Nov. 27: at Kansas