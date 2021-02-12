Maryland is set to hire Baylor cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart as defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

A deal is being finalized with Stewart, who served as Maryland's defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014, when current Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley was the team's offensive coordinator. Stewart, 56, spent the 2020 season at Baylor after two years coaching defensive backs with the Detroit Lions.

AL.com first reported Maryland's expected hire of Stewart.

In addition to his first stint at Maryland, Stewart has coordinator experience with Rice, Houston and the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. He also has coached defensive backs at Nebraska, Syracuse, Missouri and San Jose State, and served as an NFL assistant with five NFL teams. His Maryland defense in 2012 finished No. 21 nationally.

Stewart replaces Jon Hoke, who left Maryland after two seasons to become Atlanta Falcons secondary coach. Maryland also has a new offensive coordinator in Dan Enos, hired to replace Scottie Montgomery.