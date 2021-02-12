Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough announced on Friday that he's entered the transfer portal.

In a social media post, Shough said he'll have three remaining years of eligibility, and will move on from Oregon as a grad transfer.

Shough won the starting job in fall camp in 2020 and started all seven games for the Ducks, but was replaced in the team's bowl game for long stretches by backup Anthony Brown. Oregon lost to Iowa State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, with Shough completing 7-of-9 passes for 79 yards and an interception.

"There was enough clarity to start Tyler, which is what we did," head coach Mario Cristobal said after the game, "but there was enough good play by Anthony to where we felt it merited him playing and that's what we did."

Oregon's season was delayed until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when Shough finally took the field, he performed well, throwing for eight touchdowns and just two interceptions in his first three games, all Oregon wins. But the Ducks faltered down the stretch, dropping three of four to end the season, and Shough saw his role diminish behind Brown, a graduate transfer from Boston College with extensive playing experience.

For the year, Shough completed 63.5% of his throws with 13 passing TDs and six interceptions.

Many blessings and opportunities ahead! Hebrews 11:1 pic.twitter.com/e8MyWCwyn6 — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) February 12, 2021

"I would like to thank my coaches at Oregon for the opportunity and many lessons learned these past three years," Shough said in a statement posted to his Twitter feed. "Huge thank you to the fans and Eugene community for welcoming me here and making this place special."

Brown announced he would return to Oregon for the 2021 season last month. The Ducks also signed four-star recruit Ty Thompson in the 2021 class. Thompson was rated No. 67 in this year's ESPN300.