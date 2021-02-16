College football's most intriguing newcomer for each Way-Too-Early Top 25 team

Between recruits, transfers and new coaches, even the best teams in college football look different year to year. From defending champ Alabama breaking in a new offensive coordinator to Ohio State's ready-to-contribute true freshmen, these are the most intriguing newcomers for each of the Way-Too-Early top 25 teams.

The Tigers signed arguably their best recruiting class ever in 2021, so there's no shortage of potential stars among the true freshmen for 2021, but the most intriguing member of the class might be receiver Beaux Collins. First, Collins comes from St. John Bosco High School, where, until last year, he was teammates with Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei. That certainly gives Collins an inside track on some early playing time, given he'll have as strong a chemistry with Uiagalelei as anyone on the roster. More importantly, however, the receiver position was perhaps the Tigers' biggest weakness in 2020, with Amari Rodgers and tailback Travis Etienne -- both gone to the NFL now -- serving as their most consistent pass-catchers. Clemson desperately needs an explosive threat on the outside, and at 6-foot-2 with plus speed, Collins could blossom into a valuable weapon.-- David M. Hale

2. Alabama Crimson Tide: offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien

Nick Saban has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to assembling his coaching staff. Lane Kiffin's and Steve Sarkisian's careers were on the trash heap and Saban found success with both as his offensive coordinators. And now it's Bill O'Brien's turn at professional revitalization after flaming out with the Houston Texans. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to life back in college, the chore of recruiting and no longer being in charge of his own program. But ultimately no question looms larger than how he develops the quarterback position, namely former blue-chip prospect Bryce Young. There may not be a coordinator-quarterback pairing in the country facing more daunting expectations than Young and O'Brien as they attempt to fill the shoes of Sarkisian and Mac Jones. -- Alex Scarborough

Will Bill O'Brien become the latest fired coach to revive his career as Alabama offensive coordinator? Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Sooners signed the nation's No. 1 dual-threat QB (Caleb Williams) and No. 1 WR (Mario Williams Jr.), and we're eager to see both on the field. But if the topic is "most intriguing," then you'd have to pick Billy Bowman Jr., a 5-10, 175-pound signee from Denton (Texas) Ryan. He had more than 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver last season, but also intercepted 10 passes in his high school career. Consider Lincoln Riley's own words in December after he signed: "I don't have the first clue where he's going to play for us, but it's going to be somewhere," he said. "It wouldn't shock me if he doesn't end up having a role for us on both sides of the football." Intriguing! -- Dave Wilson

One of the big offseason storylines in Athens is the defensive talent Kirby Smart's team is losing. Linebackers Azeez Ojulari, Monty Rice and Jermaine Johnson are all gone, opening up room for newcomers. Well, Georgia added the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state this offseason in ESPN 300 linebacker Smael Mondon. He's the 11th-ranked player overall in the 2021 class and should have plenty of opportunities to establish himself as Georgia's next great linebacker. -- Harry Lyles Jr.

There could be a few answers to this for Ohio State as the staff has the No. 1-ranked prospect overall in defensive end Jack Sawyer, the No. 5 pocket-passing quarterback in Kyle McCord and another great haul at receiver and defensive back. Those would all qualify considering the amount of talent in this class, but running back TreVeyon Henderson has a chance to really help this offense next season. Henderson is the No. 1 running back in the class, a five-star recruit who can do a little bit of everything. With Trey Sermon off to the NFL, Henderson has an opportunity to make an impact in the ground game. -- Tom VanHaaren

Kendal Daniels is a big-hitting 6-4 safety who could turn heads early on. But few signees in the country are as intriguing as Jordan Moko, a 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Snow College in Utah who was ranked as the nation's No. 1 junior-college offensive lineman. While OT recruits don't normally dazzle fans, Moko's story is different: A native of Brisbane, Australia, he's a former rugby player who has just a couple of years of football experience with the Brisbane Rhinos and a Twitter feed full of highlights. After a season in which the O-line was arguably the MVP of the Aggies' best season in decades and a new quarterback will be taking over for four-year starter Kellen Mond, this year's new "Maroon Goons," led by Moko and Bryce Foster, are worth watching. -- Dave Wilson

Mack Brown inked a terrific freshman class for 2021, but perhaps the most intriguing new addition comes in the form of veteran tailback Ty Chandler, who transferred from Tennessee and joins the Tar Heels this spring. Chandler was a longtime contributor for the Volunteers, with more than 3,000 career all-purpose yards, working as a runner, receiver and returner. With Carolina losing two 1,000-yard backs in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter to the NFL, there's plenty of touches for the taking. Chandler will have competition in the Heels' backfield, including from four-star recruit Kamarro Edmonds, but UNC's offense sets up nicely for multiple backs to put up big numbers, and Chandler's experience will be invaluable in a young backfield. -- Hale

8. Iowa State Cyclones: freshman defensive backs

The story for Matt Campbell's Cyclones in 2021 is how newcomers might not hardly play a role at all. That's what happens, after all, when you're projected to return about 20 starters, and your head coach and top assistants all return as well. ISU does have to replace two of its top four safeties, however, which could open the door for a freshman DB such as Beau Freyler or Myles Purchase, each of whom were among the more well-touted ISU signees in this class. -- Bill Connelly

The Trojans are beginning to turn into a power on the recruiting trail again, with several high-profile signees set to join the program, but former Texas running back Keaontay Ingram has the potential to make an immediate impact in 2021. He rushed for 1,811 over three years with the Longhorns, but after losing his starting job and the coaching change in Austin, he opted for a fresh start. -- Kyle Bonagura

After rushing for more than 1,800 yards in his Texas career, Keaontay Ingram is off to USC. AP Photo/Eric Gay

10. Indiana Hoosiers: Defensive coordinator Charlton Warren

The Hoosiers had hot and cold streaks on offense in 2020, but their defense remained scorching on a week-to-week basis. The Hoosiers are returning 10 defensive starters in 2021, but lose defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who became the head coach at South Alabama after leading an impressive unit in Bloomington. This is the second year in a row where head coach Tom Allen has had to replace a coordinator, but the Hoosiers should have some confidence in the newcomer, former Georgia assistant Charlton Warren. Replacing coaches is never a small deal, but Warren has spent his last two seasons coaching defensive backs with one of the best defensive teams in the country in Georgia. With stops at Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Nebraska, it'll be interesting to see how Indiana's best group adjusts under yet another coach. -- Lyles Jr.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats: Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel

Luke Fickell's squad had arguably the greatest coordinator loss of the offseason. Notre Dame, who lost defensive coordinator Clark Lea to his alma mater Vanderbilt, was able to pry away Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to South Bend. Cincinnati consistently had a top-five defense in SP+ in 2020, but losing four defensive starters and bringing in a fresh coordinator will be a challenge. Former Michigan State assistant Mike Tressel (yep, that's Jim's nephew) is set to replace Freeman. Tressel was the Spartans' co-defensive coordinator from 2015 to 2017 and then as the team's sole defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. In 2020 under Mel Tucker, he coached defensive backs. Despite 2020 looking like Cincinnati's year to be the G5 to break through and make the Playoff, they'll have to try again in 2021 with two Power 5 road games on their schedule against Indiana and Notre Dame. Tressel will be a big factor in whether or not they're able to keep up their 2020 pace. -- Lyles Jr.

It will probably take awhile to see the results, but Iowa signed ESPN 300 offensive lineman David Davidkov in this 2021 cycle. He's the No. 244 recruit overall and he's 6-foot-5, 290 pounds. Davidkov is widely regarded as an elite offensive line prospect and the Hawkeyes have had quite a bit of success with their recruits along the offensive line. It's not the flashy position group, but Davidkov could be a solid anchor on the line in the future for Iowa and considering the staff signed three other offensive line recruits, including ESPN 300 guard Connor Colby, this could be a class to remember at the position. -- VanHaaren

13. Oregon Ducks: Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter

Oregon is starting to turn into a factory for head coaches. A year after losing offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo to UNLV, defensive coordinator Andy Avalos jumped to become the head coach at Boise State, which led coach Mario Cristobal to hire Cal's Tim DeRuyter to handle the defense. DeRuyter, the former Fresno State head coach, helped transform Cal into one of the toughest defenses in the Pac-12 and could end up proving to be an upgrade than his predecessor. -- Bonagura

The Huskies' biggest score in their incoming recruiting class is quarterback Sam Huard, the nation's top-ranked quarterback. The son of former UW quarterback Damon Huard, he has the profile of a player who could step into the starting lineup on Day 1, but faces an interesting competition with Dylan Morris, who was solid as a freshman starter in 2020. -- Bonagura

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman

The Irish are bringing in some top-end talent in recruiting, including ESPN 300 quarterback Tyler Buchner, tight end Cane Berrong and some excellent linemen and are even bringing in Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan at quarterback. But the most intriguing newcomer is a coach instead of a prospect. Adding Marcus Freeman at defensive coordinator to replace Clark Lea was an important addition for Brian Kelly's staff. Freeman has had a lot of success at Cincinnati, is a younger coach and an excellent recruiter. He has ties or experience recruiting in most of the areas Notre Dame recruits and he should be able to help elevate the recruiting efforts. On top of that, the defense on the field should be in good hands considering what Freeman was able to do at Cincinnati. -- VanHaaren