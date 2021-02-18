Biggest offseason question for each college football team in the Way-Too-Early Top 25

Some top teams need to replace generational quarterbacks. Others have new coaches who need to fill big roles. No one, not even Clemson and Alabama, is perfect heading into 2021.

Here's a breakdown of the most pressing offseason questions for each of the Way-Too-Early Top 25 teams.

1. Clemson Tigers: Can the offensive line improve?

Sure, the Tigers are replacing some big names at high-profile positions this offseason, but perhaps the bigger concern in advance of the 2021 campaign is on the offensive line, where four starters are set to return. Clemson's run blocking in 2020 was problematic, and in the Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State, the Buckeyes dominated the line of scrimmage. There's ample talent on the line for the Tigers, and they're adding five-star tackle Tristan Leigh, but it's a group that needs to show genuine progress if the offense is to get back to the type of production Clemson fans were used to seeing during the Tigers' championship seasons. -- David M. Hale

2. Alabama Crimson Tide: Who replaces the offensive stars?

A big part of what made Alabama's offense so great a season ago was the unexpected return of Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood and DeVonta Smith for their senior seasons. And, well, now they're all gone and what remains is a relatively inexperienced group. Three-fifths of the offensive line were seniors who need to be replaced, along with fifth-year senior tight end Miller Forristall. Replacing a fourth-year junior (Mac Jones) at quarterback is a true sophomore, Bryce Young. Throw in a new offensive coordinator (Bill O'Brien), a new offensive line coach (Doug Marrone) and a new running backs coach (Robert Gillespie) and that's a heck of a learning curve to account for. -- Alex Scarborough

Can Oklahoma take the final step under Lincoln Riley and win a playoff game? Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

3. Oklahoma Sooners: Can they win a College Football Playoff game?

The Sooners finished the season playing as one of the hottest teams of the country, allowing 21 points or fewer in their last five games. The defense looks to have turned the corner under Alex Grinch, and quarterback Spencer Rattler returns with breakout star Marvin Mims Jr. and good players across the board. This might be the complete package Lincoln Riley has hoped to see since getting the keys to the Sooners' machine. So, then, is this the team to break through and get his first win in the College Football Playoff? -- Dave Wilson

4. Georgia Bulldogs: Can they take the final step toward elite status?

For the past decade, it has been Alabama and Clemson. Getting into the playoff has been a good accomplishment for anyone, but it has been pretty clear that doesn't add up to great odds at winning a national title, or in many cases even playing a competitive game. Georgia came close in 2018 against Alabama before Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith cemented themselves in college football history. In 2021, the Bulldogs open against Clemson before running through their SEC slate. The offense should be in a much better spot with JT Daniels, and defensively, should be able to reload despite a significant amount of talent departing. If they're able to come out with one loss at the end of the season, perhaps Georgia finally breaks through. -- Harry Lyles Jr.

5. Ohio State Buckeyes: Who replaces Justin Fields?

Ohio State has former ESPN 300 quarterback recruits C.J Stroud and Jack Miller, but neither completed a pass last season. Both were part of the 2020 recruiting class and will be sophomores. Ryan Day and his staff signed ESPN 300 quarterback Kyle McCord, the No. 5-ranked pocket-passing quarterback, in this 2021 cycle. Stroud was a late pickup in that 2020 cycle and needed time to develop. Was that one year enough for him to push himself past Miller for the starting spot? Can Miller win out or does McCord come in and beat everyone out in his first season? We won't know until the competition plays out, but it's a question on how you replace someone like Fields and what he was able to do within the offense. -- Tom VanHaaren

6. Texas A&M Aggies: What is life without Kellen Mond like?

For the first time since 2017, someone not named Kellen Mond will line up at quarterback for the Aggies. Mond's reliability has allowed Jimbo Fisher to stock his QB room with hand-picked recruits in Haynes King, Zach Calzada and Eli Stowers. Calzada and King have both seen extremely limited action, but only King appeared in games in 2020, attempting just four passes. The 6-3, 200-pound sophomore is the likely starter. He'll have an extremely dependable running attack behind him, but the Aggies' wide receivers didn't play much of a featured role last season. In a season where the Aggies are bona fide contenders, King will have to get up to speed quickly. -- Dave Wilson

7. North Carolina Tar Heels: How do they handle the preseason hype?

The Heels need to establish a new pecking order at receiver and tailback, and the defense had too many bad games in 2020, but the truth is, the biggest obstacle for North Carolina might not be its shortcomings, but rather its success. Few teams will enter 2021 with more hype than the Heels, who will be a trendy pick to finally end Clemson's dominance in the ACC. Given some of UNC's implosions against lesser competition in 2020, it's fair to wonder how an up-and-coming team will handle so much hype. The Heels have the talent to be special, but learning how to handle the burdens of success is often the last big stumbling block to reaching the mountaintop. -- Hale

8. Iowa State Cyclones: Can the passing game provide more big plays?

The Cyclones' offense was wonderfully efficient in 2020 and should be again with the return of quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and the entire starting line. But if Hall wasn't creating a chunk play, no one was: Purdy averaged only 11.3 yards per completion, and ISU managed just 1.3 passes per game of 30+ yards (71st in FBS). A lack of big plays means you have to execute well for quite a few plays in a row to score, and ISU's red zone numbers were pretty mediocre -- the Cyclones were 83rd in goal-to-go touchdown rate. A few more easy points could make the difference between another lovely season and a run at the CFP. -- Bill Connelly

9. USC Trojans: How does the offensive line develop?

USC's ability to level up in 2021 could hinge on the development of its offensive line. The Trojans return four of five starters from 2020, but it's a group that didn't play particularly well and the lone departure, Alijah Vera-Tucker, was easily the unit's best player. New offensive line coach Clay Maguire has extensive knowledge working in air-raid schemes, which should provide a boost to a team that is loaded at the skill positions and features a quarterback, Kedon Slovis, who will begin the year in the Heisman discussion -- Kyle Bonagura