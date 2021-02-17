The Nebraska-Illinois football game scheduled for August in Ireland has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten Conference game will be played Aug. 28 in Champaign, Illinois, instead.

Officials said the decision was made after consultations with the Irish government, medical experts and the administrative staffs at the schools.

The teams had been set to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Game organizers said they hope Illinois and Nebraska can play in Ireland in the future.

The Illini defeated the Cornhuskers 41-23 last season in a disappointing year for both programs. Nebraska finished 3-5, and Illinois went 2-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.