Michigan quarterback Joe Milton entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday. The third-year quarterback will have three years of eligibility remaining, as the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility and Milton has not used his redshirt season yet.

Milton was an ESPN 300 prospect in the 2018 class, described as raw and needing time to develop, and played in four games in his first season.

After playing in four games in 2019, Milton was named as the starter to open the 2020 season. He helped lead Michigan to a win against Minnesota in the opener, completing 15 of 22 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown.

He threw for 644 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the next two games, both losses, against Michigan State and Indiana. He was eventually replaced by Cade McNamara, who started the final two games of the season for Michigan.

Michigan made changes to its coaching staff this offseason that would impact the position, parting ways with quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is now planning to work with the quarterbacks and also added running backs coach Mike Hart and Ron Bellamy to coach the wide receivers.

The Wolverines will still have McNamara on the roster and added ESPN 300 quarterback J.J. McCarthy in this 2021 cycle. McCarthy is the No. 25-ranked recruit overall and the No. 2-ranked dual-threat quarterback.

Milton is transferring as a graduate transfer and will be eligible immediately at whichever program he chooses.