Auburn football picked up a late recruit in the 2021 class on Saturday when ESPN 300 defensive end Dylan Brooks announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Brooks, ranked No. 18 overall in the ESPN 300, had signed with Tennessee in the early signing period but was recently released from his national letter of intent with the Vols. He now is part of new coach Bryan Harsin's class at Auburn.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound end from Handley High School in Roanoke, Alabama, is the top recruit in the state for 2021 and is now the highest-ranked commitment for Auburn.

Harsin was hired by Auburn in late December, after the early signing period had already taken place, so he didn't have much of an opportunity to fill the class with his recruits.

Adding Brooks this late in the process is a bonus and now gives the Tigers five ESPN 300 commitments in what ended up ranked as the No. 28 class overall.

Brooks joins defensive tackles Lee Hunter and Marquis Robinson, safety Ahmari Harvey and quarterback Dematrius Davis as the ESPN 300 commitments in the class.