Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey announced Monday that he will transfer to Louisville.

"Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville," McCaffrey tweeted.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, McCaffrey played in seven of eight games for the Cornhuskers, making two starts. He completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown with six interceptions, while rushing 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

McCaffrey was an ESPN 300 prospect in the Class of 2019 and ranked as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He is the second McCaffrey to transfer this year -- his older brother, Dylan, transferred from Michigan to Northern Colorado to play for their dad, former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

Louisville returns starting quarterback Malik Cunningham, along with Evan Conley. Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts also transferred to the Cardinals, but he is making the transition to receiver.