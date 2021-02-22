Former Oregon starting quarterback Tyler Shough is joining Texas Tech as a graduate transfer, he announced Monday.

Shough, who started all seven games in 2020 as Oregon won its second consecutive Pac-12 championship, will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders.

He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,559 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, but lost playing time to Anthony Brown in both the Pac-12 championship game and the Fiesta Bowl. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound Shough said after the bowl game that he intended to remain at Oregon but entered the NCAA's transfer portal Feb. 12.

Let's go to work. Ill be continuing my athletic career and obtaining a Masters at Texas Tech! 👆🏼 #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/YwydNu0ZlM — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) February 22, 2021

An ESPN 300 recruit in the 2018 class, Shough spent two seasons backing up Justin Herbert before winning the starting job last offseason. He completed his degree at Oregon and tweeted that he will pursue a master's degree at Texas Tech.

Alan Bowman, Texas Tech's primary starting quarterback the past three seasons, entered the transfer portal in January.

Texas Tech retains Henry Colombi, who passed for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and welcomes in Behren Morton, ESPN's No. 20 pocket passer and No. 156 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class.

Texas Tech replaced offensive coordinator David Yost with Sonny Cumbie, a former quarterback at the school. The Red Raiders finished 4-6 last season.