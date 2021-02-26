Deion Sanders' second game at Jackson State will have to wait.

Days after the Tigers' first-year head coach got his first win with the program, Jackson State announced it has postponed its game Saturday because of a positive COVID-19 test on Mississippi Valley State and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Delta Devils' program.

The game has been rescheduled for March 14 at 2 p.m. ET at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

Sanders won his coaching debut Sunday over NAIA program Edward Waters, but said afterward that he had "mixed emotions" about the day because his personal items were stolen from the coaches' office during the game.

Sanders later said that the items were retrieved after being reported missing.

Jackson State's next scheduled game is at Grambling State on March 6 at 1 p.m. ET.