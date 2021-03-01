Tom Luginbill, Craig Haubert and Greg McElroy discuss how Nick Saban continues to add impressive high school prospects to his roster year after year. (2:46)

Alabama is moving ahead with plans to host full-capacity college football games at Bryant-Denny Stadium this coming season, athletic director Greg Byrne announced Monday.

Byrne tweeted a short statement after news earlier in the day that the school would be returning to in-person instruction without restrictions on classroom capacity in the fall. Byrne said they will continue to monitor medical guidelines "as we have all along."

Alabama reduced its capacity to 20% last season as COVID-19 spread, infecting millions of Americans. Infections have dropped significantly of late.

Last Friday the Centers for Disease Control reported a seven-day average of 66,348 infections in the United States, which was down roughly 10,000 from the previous week.

According to data from the New York Times, Alabama has among the lowest vaccinations rates in the country with 13% of people receiving one shot.

Bryant-Denny Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 100,077, is scheduled to host seven football games next season starting with the home opener on Sept. 11 against Mercer.