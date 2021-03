Pac-12 football schedule 2021 -- Dates and key matchups

The Pac-12 has released its schedule for the 2021 college football season, so it's time to start breaking down your team's slate and projecting wins and losses.

The conference will be back in full force with a full slate of games and no playing catch up, so what Pac-12 After Dark magic might we see this upcoming season?

Jump to a team: Arizona State | Arizona | California | Colorado | Oregon | Oregon State | Stanford | UCLA | USC | Utah| Washington| Washington State

Sept. 2: Southern Utah

Sept. 11: UNLV

Sept. 18: at BYU

Sept. 25: Colorado

Oct. 2: at UCLA

Oct. 8: Stanford

Oct. 16: at Utah

Oct. 30: Washington State

Nov. 6: USC

Nov. 13: at Washington

Nov. 20: at Oregon State

Nov. 27: Arizona

Sept. 4: BYU

Sep. 11: San Diego State

Sept. 18: Northern Arizona

Sept. 25: at Oregon

Oct. 9: UCLA

Oct. 16: at Colorado

Oct. 22: Washington

Oct. 30: at USC

Nov. 6: California

Nov. 13: Utah

Nov. 19: at Washington State

Nov. 27: at Arizona State

Sept. 4: Nevada

Sept. 11: at TCU

Sept. 18: Sacramento State

Sept. 25: at Washington

Oct. 2: Washington State

Oct. 15: at Oregon

Oct. 23: Colorado

Oct. 30: Oregon State,

Nov. 6: at Arizona

Nov. 13: USC

Nov. 20: at Stanford

Nov. 27: at UCLA

Sept. 3: Northern Colorado

Sept. 11: Texas A &M (Denver)

Sept. 18: Minnesota

Sept. 25: at Arizona State

Oct. 2: USC

Oct. 16: Arizona

Oct. 23: at California

Oct. 30: at Oregon

Nov. 6: Oregon State

Nov. 13: at UCLA

Nov. 20: Washington

Nov. 26: at Utah

Sept. 4: Fresno State

Sept. 11: at Ohio State

Sept. 18: Stony Brook

Sept. 25: Arizona

Oct. 2: at Stanford

Oct. 15: California

Oct. 23: at UCLA

Oct. 30: Colorado

Nov. 6: at Washington

Nov. 13: Washington State

Nov. 20: at Utah

Nov. 27: Oregon State

Sept. 4: at Purdue

Sept. 11: Hawai'i

Sept. 18: Idaho

Sept. 25: at USC

Oct. 2: Washington

Oct. 9: at Washington State

Oct. 23: Utah

Oct. 30: at California

Nov. 6: at Colorado

Nov. 13: Stanford

Nov. 20: Arizona State

Nov. 27: at Oregon

Sept. 4: vs. Kansas State

Sept. 11: at USC

Sept. 18: at Vanderbilt

Sept. 25: UCLA

Oct. 2: Oregon

Oct. 8: at Arizona State

Oct. 16: at Washington State

Oct. 30: Washington

Nov. 5: Utah

Nov. 13: at Oregon State

Nov. 20: California

Nov. 27: Notre Dame

Aug. 28: Hawai'i

Sept. 4: LSU

Sept. 18: Fresno State

Sept. 25: at Stanford

Oct. 2: Arizona State

Oct. 9: at Arizona

Oct. 16: at Washington

Oct. 23: Oregon

Oct. 30: at Utah

Nov. 13: Colorado

Nov. 20: at USC

Nov. 27: California

Sept. 4: San José State

Sept. 11: Stanford

Sept. 18: at Washington State

Sept. 25: Oregon State

Oct. 2: at Colorado

Oct. 9 : Utah

Oct. 23: at Notre Dame

Oct. 30: Arizona

Nov. 6: at Arizona State

Nov. 13: at California

Nov. 20: UCLA

Nov. 27: BYU

Sept. 2: Weber State

Sept. 11: at BYU

Sept. 18: at San Diego State

Sept. 25: Washington State

Oct. 9: at USC

Oct. 16: Arizona State

Oct. 23: at Oregon State

Oct. 30: UCLA

Nov. 5: at Stanford

Nov. 13: at Arizona

Nov. 20: Oregon

Nov. 26: Colorado

Sept. 4: Montana

Sept. 11: at Michigan

Sept. 18: Arkansas State

Sept. 25: California

Oct. 2: at Oregon State

Oct. 16: UCLA

Oct. 22: at Arizona

Oct. 30: at Stanford

Nov. 6: Oregon

Nov. 13: Arizona State

Nov. 20: at Colorado

Nov. 26: Washington State

Sept. 4: Utah State

Sept. 11: Portland State

Sept. 18: USC

Sept. 25: at Utah

Oct. 2: at California

Oct. 9: Oregon State

Oct. 16: Stanford

Oct. 23: BYU

Oct. 30: at Arizona State

Nov. 13: at Oregon

Nov. 19: Arizona

Nov. 26: at Washington