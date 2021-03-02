UCLA to kick off 'more normal' Pac-12 schedule

The Pac-12 released its full nine-game 2021 conference schedule Tuesday, becoming the final Power 5 conference to announce its plans for what is expected to be a return to normalcy after a season severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

UCLA will be the first Pac-12 team in action when it hosts Hawai'i on Aug. 28, leading into an intriguing nonconference slate that includes Oregon State at Purdue (Sept. 4), Stanford vs. Kansas State (Sept. 4) UCLA vs LSU (Sept. 4), Oregon at Ohio State (Sept. 11), Colorado vs Texas A&M (Sept. 11), Washington at Michigan (Sept. 11) and Cal at TCU (Sept. 11), among others.

Stanford plays at USC in the first conference games of the season (Sept. 11), and both teams will resume their long standing rivalries with Notre Dame. Five teams -- Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State and USC -- have nonconference games against BYU.

The Pac-12 championship game, which was relocated to USC in 2020, will make its debut at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 3.