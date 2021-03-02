Former Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant announced Tuesday he will transfer to UCF, reuniting with coach Gus Malzahn.

Bryant, a second-team All-SEC selection a year ago, initially announced his plans to transfer to Tennessee in January. But after the Vols fired then-coach Jeremy Pruitt, Bryant decided to look elsewhere.

Malzahn was fired by Auburn in December and hired at UCF last month to replace Josh Heupel, who replaced Pruitt at Tennessee. Bryant played in 48 total games and was a two-year starter with 11.5 career tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Bryant is the third former Auburn player to announce a transfer to UCF, joining running back Mark-Antony Richards and receiver Nate Craig-Myers, who started his career at Auburn before spending the last two years at Colorado State.