Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb will serve a one-year term on the College Football Playoff selection committee in place of Terry Mohajir, who is no longer on the committee after leaving Arkansas State to become the athletic director at UCF.

Because Mohajir was nominated by the Sun Belt conference but is no longer employed by a school in the league, the CFP management committee agreed this week it would be fair to finish his term with another Sun Belt athletic director.

"Charlie will be a welcomed addition to our committee," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a prepared statement. "His knowledge and experience as a former student-athlete as well as his leadership of the football programs at Appalachian State and Georgia State have prepared him well for this role. As we welcome Charlie to the group, we also want to take this opportunity to thank Terry for his good spirit and positive influence during his two years as a member of the committee and wish him all the best in his new role at UCF."

The 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick submit nominations for selection committee members, with Hancock compiling the nominations and submitting recommendations.

The commissioners and Swarbrick then select the members to meet geographic balance and fulfill the five classifications of members: sitting athletics directors, former players, former coaches, former journalists and university administrators.

Cobb spent nine years as athletic director at Appalachian State before Georgia State hired him for the same position in 2014. He also worked for six years with the Atlanta Sports Council, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and the Georgia Dome, before returning to his alma mater, NC State, as senior associate athletics director for external operations in 1998.

Cobb was a four-year letterman as an offensive lineman at NC State. He graduated with honors with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1990 and earned a master's degree in sports administration from Ohio University in 1992.

Cobb will be recused from voting and discussions about Georgia State, but a full list of recusals for the committee is expected to be released later in the spring.