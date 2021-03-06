Kansas has placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave and the university will conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps on his future, Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement Friday night.

The decision came after reports into Miles' conduct while coaching at LSU in 2013 were made public this week.

"Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU," Long said in the statement. "Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence."

Mike DeBord, who was hired last month as Kansas' offensive coordinator, will oversee the football program with Miles on leave, sources told ESPN.

Miles was not in the KU football offices Friday. The Jayhawks hired him in November 2018, signing him to a five-year contract at the time.