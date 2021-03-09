Ohio State has paused all football-related activities and closed its athletics administrative offices for one week after an increase in positive tests for the coronavirus, the university said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes said the decision to pause football activities and close the Woody Hayes Athletic Center offices was made jointly by athletics director Gene Smith and head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers "out of an abundance of caution and with the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and football and facility support staff as the highest priority."

The decision was made after a round of PCR testing on Monday.

"Our decisions on the welfare of our student-athletes, staff members and those coming to our campus, and our determination as to when we will reopen and resume activities, will continue to be guided by our medical staff," Smith said in a statement.

"We have been successful in safely hosting nearly 100 athletic events on campus this year with limited disruptions, but this pandemic is not over. We will continue to stress the safety measures of wearing masks, consistent and thorough hand washing and physical distancing and we will remain vigilant in those areas."

The Buckeyes are scheduled to start spring practice on March 19.