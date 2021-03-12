Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione on Friday reiterated that the Sooners intend to face Nebraska in the 2021 football season, despite reports that Nebraska is trying to get out of the Sept. 18 game in Norman.

Castiglione, responding to media inquiries, tweeted that the Nebraska-Oklahoma game is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the "Game of the Century," when top-ranked Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 in Norman. Stadium reported Friday that Nebraska is trying to get out of the matchup and is contacting potential opponents about playing a game in Lincoln that day. Sources told the Lincoln Journal Star that Nebraska is looking into "the feasibility of the move."

"We've been looking forward to celebrating these two storied programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend," Castiglione wrote in his tweet. "We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled."

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos did not immediately return a text message from ESPN.

In 2012, Nebraska and Oklahoma agreed to play a home-and-home series in 2021 and 2022, renewing their rivalry from the Big Eight/Big 12. The teams in 2016 added another home-and-home series for 2029 (Norman) and 2030 (Lincoln).

Oklahoma and Nebraska last played in the 2010 Big 12 championship game. The Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten the following year.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 45-38-3; the teams met annually from 1928 to 1997. After beating Oklahoma in 1971, Nebraska went on to win its second consecutive national championship.