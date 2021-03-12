Three Tennessee football players have been arrested on drug charges in connection with an incident Tuesday night at a campus residence hall.

Second-year linebacker Martavius French and incoming recruits Aaron Willis and Isaac Washington are among the five people arrested on charges of simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to the University of Tennessee police log posted Friday. University police sent out a safety notice following the incident at Stokely Hall, described as an assault and burglary by a group of four or five males.

According to the notice, a Stokely Hall resident was assaulted by one man, while "three to four other males entered the residence and went to another room in the apartment where it was believed they took items belonging to the victim." The victim and a roommate could not identify the group that entered the room.

French, a native of Memphis, did not play for Tennessee last season. Willis, a linebacker from Baltimore, is an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2021 class. Washington is a defensive lineman from North Carolina. Another Tennessee student, who is not an athlete, was arrested along with an unnamed juvenile.

ESPN has reached out to Tennessee football for comment on the arrests.