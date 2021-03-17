LSU began spring football practice Tuesday with sophomore Max Johnson taking the first-team reps at quarterback.

But coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that there's no favorite and that all the quarterbacks took equal reps.

"The competition is open," he said. "Let the best man win."

Myles Brennan, a junior, started the first three games last season before an abdominal injury sidelined him the rest of the year. The Mississippi native threw for 11 touchdowns and three interceptions during that time, going 1-2 as the starter.

Orgeron said Tuesday that Brennan appeared to be 100% healthy.

Sophomore TJ Finley was first to step in for Brennan last season but struggled, going 2-3 as the starter while completing 57.1 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, ended up giving the Tigers a much-needed spark down the stretch. He played in three games before becoming the starter for the final two games of the season, during which time he led the team to wins against Florida and Ole Miss, throwing a combined six touchdowns and one interception.

LSU would have been in dire straits if not for those back-to-back wins to end the season, leaving its record at .500.

The Tigers struggled mightily out of the gate last season, following up a 2019 national championship with a season-opening loss at home to unranked Mississippi State. Two weeks later, they lost again to unranked Missouri.

Numerous players opted out before and during the season, including star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, while injuries contributed to their struggles as well.

Shortly after the season ended, Orgeron cleaned house, hiring new offensive and defensive coordinators, in addition to other staff changes.

Orgeron said he's from Louisiana so he doesn't need to be told about the expectations for the program. If anything, he said, "I invite them."

"5-5 doesn't cut it," he said. "There's no excuse. We've got to get better."

LSU is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 4 at UCLA.