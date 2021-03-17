Tennessee pauses team activities due to COVID

Tennessee football has paused all team activity as it deals with multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff.

The pause, which was announced by the university on Wednesday, comes less than a week before the Vols were scheduled to begin spring practice.

The news release did not specify the total number of positive tests or how it would impact the practice schedule.

Nevertheless, spring football will have a different feel in Knoxville after the program fired coach Jeremy Pruitt in January amid an NCAA investigation.

Former UCF coach Josh Heupel was hired on Jan. 27 and didn't finish selecting his staff until 13 days ago when Mike Ekeler was named outside linebackers coach.

The Vols will begin practice without several former starters. Linebacker Henry To'o To'o, offensive lineman Wanya Morris, running back Eric Gray and quarterbacks J.T. Shrout and Jarrett Guarantano were among those who transferred.

Tennessee is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 4 at home against Bowling Green.