Georgia Tech has delayed the start of spring practice after a small number of positive coronavirus tests, the school announced Tuesday.

Practice was set to begin Tuesday and will begin "as soon as appropriate." The school said the decision to delay the start was made out of an abundance of caution.

"We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our players and staff," Yellow Jackets coach Geoff Collins said in a statement.

"Knowing that this is always a possibility, we built extra days that we could potentially practice into our spring schedule, so we were prepared in case this situation arose and fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring."