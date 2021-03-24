Jay Graham is out at Alabama less than two months after he was introduced as special-teams and tight ends coach.

In a statement, Alabama announced that Graham has "resigned his position effective immediately."

No reason was given for Graham's sudden departure, which comes hours before the Crimson Tide were due to begin the third practice of the spring.

Graham joined Nick Saban's staff at Alabama in early February after having spent the last season as Tennessee's running backs coach. Graham also held that position at Texas A&M, South Carolina and Florida State.

"Jay is well respected across the country for his knowledge of the game and his ability to recruit," Saban said when Graham was hired. "He has experience at numerous schools across the SEC footprint with a proven track record for his ability to teach the game and develop young men both on the field and in life."

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired in January amid an NCAA investigation into potential recruiting violations. Assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, four members of the on-campus football recruiting staff, the director and assistant director of football player personnel and a football analyst/quality control coach were also fired.