Georgia wide receiver George Pickens will require surgery on his right knee after suffering an ACL injury, the school announced Wednesday.

Pickens, who suffered the injury Tuesday, is expected to make a full recovery, the school said.

"The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day."

Pickens, a junior, had a team-high six touchdown receptions last season while catching 36 passes for 513 yards. He started all eight games in which he played. The 6-foot-3 Alabama native was a Freshman All-SEC selection in 2019.

Georgia is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 4 against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.