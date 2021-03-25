The Texas Longhorns are pausing spring football practice because of COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

The school said in a statement the move was made out of an "abundance of caution" as a result of "student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols."

The school said meetings on Thursday will be virtual and that "team practices will not take place for the next several days."

Texas is entering its first season under head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was hired in early January. The Longhorns went 7-3 last year and beat Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl.