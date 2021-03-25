After finishing the 2021 recruiting cycle with the No. 3 ranked class overall, Georgia is off to a great start in the 2022 class.

The Dawgs got a commitment from ESPN 300 athlete Malaki Starks on Thursday, giving the coaching staff seven ESPN 300 commitments overall.

Starks is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia, and is the No. 31 ranked recruit in the class. The in-state prospect chose Georgia over his other finalists, Alabama and Clemson, and will get a chance to play on both sides of the ball for the Dawgs. He has played at wide receiver, running back, corner and has potential to play safety in college, as well.

Starks is the fourth top-50 recruit to commit to Georgia in this 2022 cycle along with defensive end Tyre West, the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1 ranked recruit in Georgia, athlete Deyon Bouie, ranked No. 15 overall and quarterback Gunner Stockton, the No. 41 prospect.

Of the seven ESPN 300 commitments in the class, six are from the state of Georgia, and five are ranked as top-10 prospects in the state.

Georgia's seven ESPN 300 commits is tied with Penn State, LSU and Notre Dame. They are only behind Ohio State, who currently has nine of the top 300 recruits committed.