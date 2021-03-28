Georgia has gotten off to a fast start in the 2022 recruiting class and added another ESPN Junior 300 prospect on Saturday when linebacker Jalon Walker announced his commitment to the Dawgs.

Walker is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker out of Salisbury High School in Salisbury, North Carolina, and is the No. 39-ranked recruit overall.

He chose Georgia over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State, which were his top schools. His commitment gives Georgia five prospects ranked inside the top 50, along with defensive end Tyre West, athletes Deyon Bouie and Malki Starks, as well as quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The commitment gives the coaching staff eight ESPN Jr. 300 commitments overall in the 2022 class, which is tied with LSU and only one behind Ohio State, which currently has the most ESPN Jr. 300 commitments of any FBS program.

Georgia finished the 2021 recruiting cycle with the No. 3-ranked class overall and is well on its way to producing another top-five class.