Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris has been named the new coach at Allen High School, a powerhouse Texas program.

Morris was Auburn's offensive coordinator last season before Gus Malzahn was fired. Before Arkansas, Morris had been SMU's head coach and offensive coordinator at Clemson and Tulsa. He was 18-40 as a college head coach, including going 4-18 at Arkansas and 0-14 in the SEC.

At Allen, Morris steps into a job with big expectations. He replaces Terry Gambill, who went 65-4 with a state championship in five years. Between 2012 and 2014, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led Allen to a 57-game winning streak with three state championships.

"I am honored to join Allen ISD and the Allen Eagles football program," Morris said. "Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion. My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I'm excited for the opportunity."

In 16 years as a high school coach in Texas, Morris was 169-38 with three state championships, including back-to-back 16-0 seasons with state titles at Lake Travis, near Austin, before moving to the college ranks.