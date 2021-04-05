Charlie Brewer's pass is intercepted, and West Virginia answers with a rushing touchdown to win the game in double overtime. (0:34)

Georgia has addressed one of its pressing needs in the secondary by adding former West Virginia starter Tykee Smith as a transfer.

Smith, an Associated Press third-team All-American in 2020, announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he plans to transfer to Georgia. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Smith, a junior from Philadelphia, had 61 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions in 10 games with the Mountaineers last season. He started eight games as a freshman in 2019 and had 53 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

Smith will be reunited with former West Virginia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, who left for Georgia in January.

The Bulldogs lost their top safeties when Richard LeCounte and Mark Webb entered the NFL draft and Tyrique Stevenson transferred to Miami. Three top cornerbacks, Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel, also left for the NFL draft.

"We're a long way from being ready in terms of what we need to do with the secondary because we've just got a lot of inexperienced players," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Saturday's scrimmage. "We cannot have enough of those situations: scrimmages, passing, all of the different looks we get, because we need experience."