NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee State is naming Eddie George its new head coach, sources tell ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

George starred at running back for the Tennessee Titans from 1996-2003 and will bring a much-needed spark to the Tigers program. The school is taking a path similar to the one taken by Jackson State, which hired NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to take over their program last September. Jackson State finished with a 3-3 mark (pending today's outcome) in Sanders' first season as their coach.

Like Sanders, George doesn't have extensive coaching experience. Since retiring from the NFL in 2004, George has stayed connected to Nashville while also becoming an actor with performances on Broadway and in film.

George replaces Ron Reed, who had been with the Tigers since 2010 and compiled a 60-68 record (pending today's outcome).

George has been a mentor for various Titans players, especially Derrick Henry who credits a heart-to-heart conversation with George as a contributor to his breakout season in 2018. Having a big name like George will help recruiting and bring more attention to the university. Their coaching staff already includes former NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Prior to his time in Tennessee, George was a star at Ohio State, winning the 1995 Heisman Trophy Award. His No. 27 is retired by both the Buckeyes and the Titans.

Stadium first reported news of George's hiring at Tennessee State.