Wyoming football recruit Tony Evans Jr. was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a Dallas hotel, police said.

Evans, 17, and another person were shot around 1:35 a.m. Sunday at a Hawthorn Suites near Love Field airport. Evans was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim is in stable condition.

"Our hearts are with the Evans family as they go through this incredibly difficult time," Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said in a statement. "We are so sad to hear of Tony's passing. We have been in contact with Tony's family and are here to support them in any way we can."

No suspects have been named, and Dallas police are offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest for the shootings.

Evans, a wide receiver from Lancaster, Texas, signed with Wyoming in February. He had 13 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns as a senior for Lancaster High School.

After Evans signed with Wyoming, Bohl said in a news release, "The name Tony Evans struck me when I saw it. When we started recruiting Tony, I realized I was on the coaching staff at Tulsa when Tony Jr.'s dad played there. It is great to have Tony Jr. join our program. He possesses great receiving skills. He is a tall receiver, who can stretch the field, and he comes from an excellent high school program."