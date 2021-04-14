Florida State on Wednesday unveiled new renderings for a long anticipated stand-alone football facility that will bring the Seminoles in line with the top programs across the country.

As rival Clemson gained headlines for its state-of-the art facility, Miami built its own facility for the first time and Florida unveiled plans for a stand-alone facility, Florida State started to fall further behind. The Seminoles have never had their own stand-alone football facility and share their current space with not only other sports but student classrooms as well.

The planned 150,000-square-foot facility includes position meeting rooms, an upgraded locker room and weight room that will feature cryotherapy, a hyperbaric chamber and a high-altitude room, and a dedicated recruiting lounge and suite. Courtesy Florida State athletics

The planned 150,000-square-foot facility will feature position meeting rooms, an upgraded locker room and weight room that includes cryotherapy, a hyperbaric chamber and a high-altitude room, a dedicated recruiting lounge and suite, and virtual reality/performance enhancement areas.

In 2018, Florida State and Seminole Boosters unveiled a campaign to raise $100 million for a new football facility, scholarship endowments and additional sport-specific projects. Florida State recently reached the $100 million pledge goal, with over $43 million raised for the football facility, which is being privately funded.

New Seminoles Boosters CEO Michael Alford and coach Mike Norvell made it a priority to get plans for the facility finalized as quickly as possible.

"The response by our supporters throughout the Unconquered Campaign shows their commitment to Florida State and our athletics program," athletic director David Coburn said in a statement. "We need these additional facilities to properly serve the needs of our football program and to enable us to expand existing shared areas in the Moore Athletic Center and improve our ability to support all our sports. I know we will find that these facility improvements have a huge impact across the board."

The next step in the process is finalizing the project costs before officially breaking ground.