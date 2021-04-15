Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the No. 61-ranked prospect in the 2021 class, announced Thursday that he has asked for a release from the national letter of intent he signed with Michigan in December.

Worthy a 6-foot-1, 165-pound receiver from Central East High School in Fresno, California, was the second-highest-ranked prospect in Michigan's class behind quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

In his statement, Worthy said he had looked forward to starting his college football career at Michigan, "however; due to circumstances beyond my control, things did not go as planned ..."

Worthy was considered one of the fastest recruits in the 2021 class, and Michigan held off a late effort from Alabama to sign him. He was supposed to enroll early in January, but that never happened, and Worthy now says he doesn't want to go into detail about what happened with Michigan until after he chooses a new school.

Michigan also had wide receiver Giles Jackson enter the transfer portal two weeks ago. Jackson is also from California and announced Sunday that he will be transferring to Washington.