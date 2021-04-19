Indiana and Notre Dame have scheduled a home-and-home series in football for 2030 and 2031, marking the first time the in-state teams will meet since 1991.

The Hoosiers and Fighting Irish will open the 2030 season at Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 31 and then meet Sept. 27, 2031, in Bloomington. The teams have not met in Bloomington since 1950, which also marked Indiana's last win against the Fighting Irish.

Indiana and Notre Dame last played a series from 1955 to 1958, although all four games were in South Bend. The teams then met in 1991, as Lou Holtz's Irish beat Bill Mallory's Hoosiers 49-27.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 23-5-1. Indiana is 14-7 the past two seasons and finished the 2020 season ranked No. 12 in the AP poll.

"I'm looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football," Indiana coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "It's tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players."

Notre Dame had a longtime series against Purdue, Indiana's archrival from the Big Ten and within the state, facing the Boilermakers annually from 1946 to 2014.