Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton plans to transfer to Tennessee, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Milton entered the transfer portal in February and is scheduled to graduate in May, which would make him eligible to play for the Vols this season.

The Vols are looking for a starting quarterback as they transition to first-year coach Josh Heupel's new up-tempo offense. Milton was a starter for Michigan in 2020. In five starts, he passed for 1,077 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, but was replaced in Michigan's final game a year ago.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Milton will have three years of eligibility remaining, and is listed as an active student in the Tennessee student directory. He is on track to begin his academic studies at Tennessee with the summer semester.

