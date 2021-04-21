Washington outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui suffered a torn Achilles and will miss six to 10 months, coach Jimmy Lake announced Wednesday.

In Washington's four-game 2020 season, Tupuola-Fetui recorded seven sacks and was named a third-team AP All-American.

He is expected to have surgery to repair the injury later this week and the recovery timeline calls into question his availability to play at all in 2021.

The Huskies also lost linebacker Laiatu Latu to a medical retirement this offseason.